[bcvideo id="979563070001"]

The E3 2011 Space Marine trailer gives us our first look at Chaos forces in motion, giving us a chance to study their movements before we hack them into bloody chunks later this year. The trailer shows the Emperor's Finest obliterating an army of Orks before laying into an army of angry red Bloodletters, summoned by a floating Chaos Sorcerer. How are we supposed to chainsaw him in the face when he's all the way up there?