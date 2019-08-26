Dying Light 2 gameplay video offers half an hour of in-game footage

Dying Light 2 got a substantial hands-off showing at E3 in June, and now (better late than never) everyone on the internet has the chance to watch it. Embedded above is a half-hour video showcasing one of the game's major story missions. It's pretty intense: the city's largest human settlement is about to lose its drinking water. Naturally, it's the protagonist's job to fix that.

The gameplay is the star attraction, but the narrator offers some interesting tidbits: the city will be divided into seven districts, each with its own distinct aesthetic and new parkour abilities to unlock. Weapon modding is back, and the hand-to-hand combat looks as gruesome as always.

I especially like how verdant the rooftops are: the first game's world did feel monotonously brown at times (at least, until its major expansion released), but Dying Light 2 feel likes an altogether more colourful game, but not garishly so.

The game is expected to launch in "Spring 2020" (that's Autumn in Australia). Everything you could possibly want to know about the game is handily compiled here.