Duke Nukem Forever 2013 edition: modders return the king to his throne

The problem with Duke Nukem Forever - other than that it was bad - was that it didn't provide the classic FPS experience that Duke Nukem 3D fans wanted, while also failing to be a decent modern shooter in its own right. That's why this is such a beautiful thing: with Duke Nukem Forever 2013 , modders Gambini and Mikko Sandt have created the "game that was meant to be". Which apparently means a Duke Nukem 3D mod.


Duke Nukem Forever 2013 Trailer - Mod DB

Okay, it's not a complete old-school re-imagining of 2011's messy sequel, but then, it doesn't need to be. It transports some of the basic ideas and areas from Forever (and it's 2001 preview ), and finds a much more suitable home for them inside the high-speed, twitch action of 1996.

To install, just download the mod from its ModDB page, unzip it, grab the DUKE3D.GRP file from the root directory of a Duke 3D installation, and copy it over to your DNF2013 folder. Run DNF.BAT and you're ready to kick ass and chew over the delicate nature of balancing a fleeting memory of gaming's past against the increasingly overwhelming demand of a modern audience.

Phil Savage

Phil has been PC gaming since the '90s, when RPGs had dice rolls and open world adventures were weird and French. Now he's the deputy editor of PC Gamer; commissioning features, filling magazine pages, and knowing where the apostrophe goes in '90s. He plays Scout in TF2, and isn't even ashamed.
