Duke Nukem Forever 2013 edition: modders return the king to his throne

The problem with Duke Nukem Forever - other than that it was bad - was that it didn't provide the classic FPS experience that Duke Nukem 3D fans wanted, while also failing to be a decent modern shooter in its own right. That's why this is such a beautiful thing: with Duke Nukem Forever 2013 , modders Gambini and Mikko Sandt have created the "game that was meant to be". Which apparently means a Duke Nukem 3D mod.



Duke Nukem Forever 2013 Trailer - Mod DB

Okay, it's not a complete old-school re-imagining of 2011's messy sequel, but then, it doesn't need to be. It transports some of the basic ideas and areas from Forever (and it's 2001 preview ), and finds a much more suitable home for them inside the high-speed, twitch action of 1996.

To install, just download the mod from its ModDB page, unzip it, grab the DUKE3D.GRP file from the root directory of a Duke 3D installation, and copy it over to your DNF2013 folder. Run DNF.BAT and you're ready to kick ass and chew over the delicate nature of balancing a fleeting memory of gaming's past against the increasingly overwhelming demand of a modern audience.