Dragon Age: Inquisition developer wants romance scenes to be "mature and tasteful"

BioWare's no stranger to crafting romance scenes in their games. After all, what's a romance story without a romantic scene? But these scenes have always come across as a bit wooden, and Cinematic Director Jonathan Perry wants to change that in Dragon: Age Inquisition.

“We certainly could push those romance scenes in any direction we wanted really,” Perry said to Gamezines . “Something that didn't work well is that we tried more, well I won't say graphic, but in Dragon Age: Origins we had characters crawling around in their underwear and it looked weird because they were wearing these lacy Victoria Secret panties and outfits which looked out of place.”

However, Perry doesn't just want the sex scenes to feel more natural—he wants the relationship, the path leading up to those scenes to be more organic as well.

“We also want to focus not just on the sex itself, but also that this is the culmination of spending a lot of time with a character and getting to know them, and so we're giving scenes a mature and tasteful treatment I guess,” Perry said. “We'll see where it goes for Dragon Age: Inquisition, it's something that we're working on right now so we'll see how these scenes pan out.”

In past Bioware games, picking a romantic partner was simply a matter of choosing the “correct” answers in key conversations. I've always enjoyed the stories Bioware has told, but the romantic elements have always fallen a little flat. Here's hoping Perry and the rest of the Bioware team change that for the better when Inquisition comes out next year.