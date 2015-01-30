Divinity: Original Sin patch enables cloud saves, greater mod customization

Larian Studios has released a new patch for Divinity: Original Sin that makes a number of balance changes and bug fixes. However, the big hook in this one has to be the implementation of Steam Cloud saves—and, for modders, the release of a 3DSMax exporter that enables the importation of custom animations and models.

Existing save games will remain on your local PC, as cloud saves are stored in a new, compressed format that's not supported by previous versions of Divinity. Cloud saving can be turned on or off from the properties menu on Steam, and when enabled, saves will be automatically synced (and deleted as necessary) when the game exits. Larian also warned players not to start the game manually from its folder while the Steam Cloud saves are syncing, as doing so could corrupt the Steam cached cloud files.

The patch also fixes a dozen specific bugs—the pet black spider given to Kickstarter backers will now be an actual black spider, and not the fleshy spider (this is important stuff, you know)—and makes a number of stat and balance changes as well: Magic weapons have been changed to do physical damage with a magical boost, willpower, bodybuilding, and various physical and magical resistances have been rebalanced, creature initiative have been changed, and armor has been "toned down" to help cut back on unnecessarily long fights.

Finally, for the modders, "We have supplied a 3DSMax exporter to allow you to import custom animations and models into your mods," Larian wrote.

The update is a big one, just under a gigabyte in size, and will come in automatically, assuming you have automatic updates enabled on Steam. Get all the details here.