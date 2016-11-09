Popular

Dishonored 2 launch trailer slits throats and sets scene

Corvo and Kaldwin set sights on Karnaca.

Dishonored 2's trailers, teasers and tailpieces have been plentiful—which, depending on your level of interest, will likely have you psyched or a wee bit listless. Whichever camp you occupy, know that Arkane's latest stealth/murder adventure releases this Friday, November 11, which in turn means you'll see less in the way of said videos thereafter. 

Until then, Dishonored 2 has an obligatory launch trailer that once again briefly explores Corvo and new star Emily Kaldwin's contemporary tale, their supernatural abilities, and a distinguished amount of throat slitting and neck snapping. Look, see:

Highlights from our previous coverage includes both Shaun and Chris' individual impressions of earlier builds; how Dishonored 2 brings morals to its murder by giving a backstory to every guard; Ian Birnbaum's chat with Arkane's Harvey Smith; and the insights and inspirations of the game's art director Sebastien Mitton. 

Dishonored 2 is set to launch November 11, with those who've preordered getting in a day early. With so many big-budget—and thus wallet-stressing—games being released at the moment, is Dishonored 2 on your pre-Christmas list? Let us know in the comments below.  

