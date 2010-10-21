DICE on Battlefield 3: PC gamers "have higher expectations"

A Senior Gameplay Designer at DICE has addressed concerns from players that Battlefield 3 would be dumbed down in the wake of the success of Battlefield: Bad Company 2 on the Playstation 3 and the XBox 360, saying that "Battlefield 3 needs an extra bit of special attention on the PC."

Writing as Demize99, Alan Kertz from DICE posted on the EA forums to say that "consoles generally are less tolerant of overly complex interfaces. They have less buttons, you need more elegant interfaces."

He adds, "PC players have their own set of requirements. They tend to play only on PC, and they know their PCs have capabilities beyond that of a console. The gap is narrowing, but PCs still have a clear advantage in memory. PC players also demand a PC interface, a server browser, and anything that feels like it might have been "ported" from a console is going to get flamed hard. They are more forgiving of complex systems and will tear any design down into its parts to really figure out how it works. It's a damn sight harder to please a PC player, they have higher expectations."

Kertz confirmed on Twitter that he is currently working on Battlefield 3, and had this to say about the upcoming sequel: "It's too early to talk BF3 specifics. But it's never too early for me to acknowledge that PC players have a fear that BF3 will be "consolized." PC gaming is alive and well, BFBC2 has proven that and no one at DICE or EA can argue with the numbers. Battlefield 3 needs an extra bit of special attention on the PC. I intend to give it that attention, tradition and our community demand it."

[via Blue's News ]