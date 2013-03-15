Battle.net transformed Diablo from "a single-player, turn-based DOS game"

It's pretty impossible defining Blizzard without Battle.net, its multiplayer matchmaking platform and the first in-game service of its kind. It was a major selling point for Diablo, but the RPG's legacy—perhaps even the legacy of multiplayer gaming itself—could've turned out differently if not for a last-minute whim. In an interview with PCGamesN , Diablo designer and former Blizzard North head David Brevik reveals the trailblazing title was initially a turn-based solo adventure with no online capability whatsoever.

"Diablo, originally, was a single-player, turn-based DOS game that evolved into real-time action-roleplaying," Brevik explains. "We made up Battle.net six months before the end of [development on] Diablo. The idea of it came six months before the launch, so we went back and we made Diablo multiplayer."

