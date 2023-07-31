Diablo 4 fans finally get the news we've been waiting for: horse buffs

It seems like every other day I'm playing Diablo 4, riding my horse through the Fractured Peaks, and the skeletons I've killed countless times have another barricade setup in my path. My horse has survived zombies, bugs, spiders, and polar bears, but it cannot contend with this bony blockade.

Well, I hope those skeletons had fun, because come patch 1.1.1, every Diablo 4 player's horse will gain the power to destroy their stupid little walls.

"We're going to allow the mount charge to break through barricades," Diablo 4 game director Joe Shely said on Twitter, clarifying his comments about mount changes in the most recent Campfire Chat stream.

Shely also confirmed in a reply that the 10 second mount cooldown will be reset when you use ladders, which was second on the list of the most annoying parts of traveling through Estuar. I appreciate that Diablo 4's open world doesn't feel as flat as the previous games, but there have been times where I'd skip a chest or valuable plant because of a ladder in the way.

Since launch, controller players have been at a disadvantage when riding mounts because the Spur ability's speed boost would only stack twice instead of three times. That too will be fixed in patch 1.1.1.

The complete change list for the next Diablo 4 patch hasn't been fully revealed yet. Blizzard plans to publish the patch notes on Wednesday ahead of it going live next week. That said, we learned last week that Sorcerers and Barbarians are getting substantial buffs to keep them competitive with the other three classes in Diablo 4's first season. Several of their key skills and Legendary aspects will be considerably buffed to lift up existing builds and open the door for new ones.

But as someone who plays the class with basically zero movement abilities, the Necromancer, all I really care about is whether or not my horse is going to go fast. Diablo 4's patch 1.1.1 and our new Uber Horses will go live on August 8.