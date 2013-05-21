Diablo 3 one year anniversary infographic unleashes hellishly huge numbers

Diablo 3 has been out for just a little over a year, and Blizzard has burned the cooldown on its Infernal Horadric Ring of Visualizing Statistics to bring us the infographic below. Among the notable figures: Players have spent over 930 years of play time in D3 collectively, the average number of daily players is over two million, and about 67 million characters have been created in total.

I also found it interesting that the most popular classes in Normal mode (Demon Hunter and Wizard) were significantly different from the most popular classes in Hardcore (Barbarian and Monk). Also notable for bragging rights: The European servers had the highest percentage of Hardcore characters, followed by the Americas, and then Asia. Have a look for yourself: