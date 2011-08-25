Diablo 3 community site goes live, launches beard competition

Blizzard have launched a new community site for Diablo 3 , complete with new forums and a blog that will be regularly updated with Diablo 3 news, fan videos and mad contests. Your first challenge is to grow a massive beard .

Over the past six months, brave members of the Diablo 3 development team have been growing their own enormous, furry food-catchers. The task is simple: "grow and maintain the most awe-inspiring Diableard you can, and don't shave it off until the day Diablo III is released." Easy, right?

Here's the rub: Diablo 3 doesn't have a release date. It might come out this year, perhaps, if we're lucky. It could come out next year. It could be another two years if Blizzard decide to add mod tools .

"Whether it be braided, forked, or wild enough to house a family of squirrels, your beard will serve as a beacon of hope for humanity in the coming war against the Burning Hells," reads the blog post. It's worth noting that facing the Burning Hells with a beard will make you considerable more flammable, but it's almost certainly worth it for the +1 wisdom bonus. The picture below will show you what you're up against. Good luck!