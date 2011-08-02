Diablo 3 beta footage arrives to prime your clicking finger

[bcvideo id="1089938076001"]

If you've not decided to bite your own mouse hand off and smear the bloody stump down a window in protest over Blizzard's decision to allow players to buy and sell items for real money , you might be pleased to see this seven minute video, cropped from playthroughs of the beta.

Squint, and you'll spot all five classes bouncing around. As we mentioned yesterday, it all looks very nice, crisp, and PC-ey. Their attacks look to have the kind of kinetic power that made Tom use words like "zip", "shred", and "extendo-punching" all in the same sentence, and the enemies burst with exactly the right amount of discharged goop. Mmm, satisfying.