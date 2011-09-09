Deus Ex: Human Revolution ships two million copies

Square Enix have sent over word that their bank accounts have been suddenly augmented by huge sales of the excellent Deus Ex: Human Revolution. Two million "units" have been shipped worldwide. Thanks to a controversy involving Gamestop and some OnLive vouchers inside those copies, many will have been sent straight back, but for the most part that is a large and impressive number. Are you one of the two million? Will you be picking up the Missing Link DLC ? If you had the choice, would you replace your regular arms with bionic ones? Let us know in the comments below.