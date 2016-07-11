Popular

Destiny comes to PC as an unofficial 2D sidescroller

By

It's better than nothing.

Destiny still hasn't reached PC, and at this stage the series' first instalment is unlikely to arrive at all (though a sequel could). When it comes to fan tributes however, PC seems to have an unwritten exclusivity deal. We had the Interactive Cave Shooting Simulator first, but now a sidescrolling shooter has arrived.

Project Tiger, a Destiny homage created by Brenton Whitwell, reimagines Bungie's shooter on a pixellated 2D plane. According to the creator posting on Reddit, it was made over a few months and is designed to celebrate Bungie day, which most PC users aren't in the habit of celebrating, since few of the studio's games ever hit our platform.

It's a fun little romp, and you can download it for PC over here. Or else, you can just watch it in action below.

Shaun Prescott

