Destiny 2 named Best PC Game in Game Critics Awards: Best of E3 2017 voting

The winners of the Game Critics: Awards Best of E3 2017 have been announced, and the nod for the Best PC Game has gone to Destiny 2—ironically, the sequel to a game that was never released for the PC. Somewhat surprisingly, it was also the only category that Destiny 2 claimed, as the Best Online Multiplayer award was handed to Star Wars Battlefront 2.
The big winners this year were Super Mario Odyssey, which claimed three wins, and Mario + Rabbids Battle Kingdom, with two. Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus received one win for Best Action Game—I actually expected it to do better, as it was nominated in four categories (and that trailer was so damn good)—while the wonderfully bizarre The Artful Escape took the Best Independent Game prize. PC games (including multiplatform) took nine awards in total, while the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 earned six each, and the Switch took home five.
The full list of winners is below.
- Best of Show: Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo for Nintendo Switch)
- Best Original Game: Mario + Rabbids Battle Kingdom (Ubisoft Paris/Ubisoft Milan/Ubisoft for Nintendo Switch)
- Best Console Game: Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo for Nintendo Switch)
- Best VR Game: Lone Echo (Ready at Dawn/Oculus Studios for PC)
- Best PC Game: Destiny 2 (Bungie/Activision)
- Best Handheld Game: Metroid: Samus Returns (MercurySteam/Nintendo for Nintendo 3DS)
- Best Hardware/Peripheral: Xbox One X (Microsoft)
- Best Action Game: Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Machine Games/Bethesda for PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Best Action/Adventure Game: Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo for Nintendo Switch)
- Best Role Playing Game: Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (Level 5/Bandai Namco Entertainment for PC, PS4)
- Best Racing Game: Forza Motorsport 7
- (Turn 10/Microsoft Studios for PC, Xbox One)
- Best Fighting Game: Dragon Ball FighterZ (Arc System Works/Bandai Namco Entertainment for PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Best Sports Game: FIFA 18 (EA Canada/EA for PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One)
- Best Strategy Game: Mario + Rabbids Battle Kingdom (Ubisoft Paris/Ubisoft Milan/Ubisoft for Nintendo Switch)
- Best Family Game: Hidden Agenda (Supermassive Games/Sony Interactive Ent for PS4)
- Best Online Multiplayer: Star Wars Battlefront II (EA DICE/Motive/Criterion/Electronic Arts for PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Best Independent Game: The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna Interactive for PC, Xbox One)