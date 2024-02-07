All Destiny 2 Ascendant Chest locations for this week's Riven's Wish quest

Finding Ascendant Chest locations in Destiny 2 is the key step in this week's Riven's Wishes quest. If you've switched off after finishing the seasonal story, these new weekly quests are a rare opportunity to acquire Wish Tokens, which you can spend on red border weapons from the Last Wish raid, as well as a variety of exotics and pricey materials.

Last week's challenge was all about completing lost sectors, but this week requires you to find specific chests in the Dreaming City. Since these chests change on a weekly rotation as the city shifts, there are only ten available right now. Luckily, you only need seven to get this done. All that said, here are the Ascendant Chest locations for completing the second Riven's Wish, plus how to get the Tincture of Queensfoil you need to see them.

How to get Tincture of Queensfoil

As mentioned, you'll need to have the Ascendance buff in order to see the platforms required to access Ascendant Chests. You can get this by consuming Tincture of Queensfoil, which you can purchase from Petra Venj in the Dreaming City for Legendary Shards. Her location changes week by week, but as of this week you'll find her in The Strand. Each Tincture lasts for around 30 minutes and they're pretty cheap, too.

Ascendant Chest location #1: Bay of Drowned Wishes

This chest is located in the Bay of Drowned Wishes lost sector in the Divalian Mists. To get it you need to:

Enter the lost sector and follow the cliffside path with the trip mines until you reach the barrier before the boss room.

Look left to spot a rock with a tree on it.

Jump up onto the rock and look to your right to see a platform appearing.

Hop across this platform and to the following one to find the chest.

Ascendant Chest location #2: Divalian Mists

This chest is located just inside the big entrance leading to the Well of Light in the Divalian Mists area. To get it you need to:

Head through the big doorway in the east of Divalian Mists that leads to the Well of Light.

Once you enter, but before you pass into the long corridor with the statues on either side, look up to your left to spy a platform appearing.

Ascend by jumping from platform to platform until you've reached the top of the room and have exited back through the doorway. You'll find the Ascendant Chest on a platform shortly after.

Ascendant Chest location #3: Spine of Keres

This chest is located in the Spine of Keres, accessible via the north of the Divalian Mists area. If you're wondering why the chest doesn't appear at the end of the clip above, it's because I grabbed it earlier. To get it you need to:

Enter the Spine of Keres and follow the path towards the white observatory building.

Before you cross the bridge and enter it, drop down to the right, and then look left across the gap to see a platform appearing.

Using this and a subsequent platform, jump across to the other side.

Head left across the bridge and then follow the path right, before standing on the edge of the cliff to spot another platform appearing.

Hop across the platforms, heading left once you reach the big circular one, and continue to climb until you find the chest.

Ascendant Chest location #4: The Strand

This chest is located in The Strand on top of the stone gazebo near Petra Venj. To get it you need to:

Head to Petra Venj's location in The Strand.

Turn away from her and climb up onto the rocks in order to access the top of the stone gazebo structure.

Jump onto the roof to find a platform with the chest.

Ascendant Chest location #5: Aphelion's Rest

This chest is located in the Aphelion's Rest lost sector in The Strand, just below Petra's location. To get it you need to:

Enter the lost sector and head to the final boss room with the chest.

If you jump up behind the chest and make your way to drop back down to the start, you'll spot the chest at the end of the ledge just before you do.

Ascendant Chest location #6: Rheasilvia

This chest is located in the north of the Rheasilvia area, just before where you enter into Harbinger's Seclude. To get it you need to:

When facing towards the entrance to Harbinger's Seclude, jump off the right side of the bridge and follow the cliff, hopping around and up until you reach the same level as the big Techeun statue.

Look left to spy an appearing platform.

Jump across these to reach the chest.

Ascendant Chest location #7: Chamber of Starlight

This chest is located in the Chamber of Starlight lost sector in the Rheasilvia area. To get it you need to:

Enter the lost sector and look for a balcony with a hobgoblin.

Hop up onto the balcony by jumping on the wall mounted lights.

Turn around and look out from the balcony to see a couple of appearing platforms you can jump on to grab the chest.

Ascendant Chest location #8: Garden of Esila

This chest is located in the Garden of Esila, accessible via the south of the The Strand area. To get it you need to:

Enter the gardens and head to the central open area with the big tree on the platform.

Climb to the raised platform and look off to the side of the walkway for another appearing.

Hop across these appearing platforms to find the chest a little higher up.

Ascendant Chest location #9: Harbinger's Seclude

This chest is located in Harbinger's Seclude, accessible via the north Rheasilvia area. To get it you need to:

Enter Harbinger's Seclude and head through until you reach the big central chamber with the Techeun statue, and Scorn and Taken fighting nearby.

Pass through the double doors on the far side into an open area with three further Techeun statues ahead of you.

Make your way towards the central statue and then look off to the right of the walkway approaching it for an appearing platform.

Same as before, ascend by hopping across these until you reach the chest higher up.

Ascendant Chest location #10: The Confluence

This chest is located in The Confluence, accessible via Harbinger's Seclude in north Rheasilvia. To get it you need to: