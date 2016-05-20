Dambuster to patch Homefront: The Revolution's poor performance

Deep Silver Dambuster has pledged to patch the performance problems in Homefront: The Revolution. That's good in the scheme of things, but not what you want to hear on the day of release (in Europe, at any rate).

"Performance—particularly frame rate—is not currently where we want it to be," community manager Craig Turner writes, "and we are working on additional patches to help address these issues and more. Patch notes per platform will be available on the community forums and on Steam when they go live."

Tyler found The Revolution bland, but not quite so flavourless as to put him off altogether. No, the hard crashes and stuttering—on a GTX Titan, no less—did that.

A heartfelt message from studio head Hasit Zala after the credits roll alludes to the pressures Dambuster was under during The Revolution's development. It's a pity there's no fairytale launch to draw a line under it.