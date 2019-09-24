Cute colony management game Autonauts is launching in October

Autonauts, the colony management game with programmable robots, is all set to exploit new worlds next month. It's a crafting affair where even making a pie, judging by the release trailer above, takes a lot of steps, but that's why you've got robotic helpers.

Using a simple visual programming language, colony bosses can teach their robots to do everything, as long as the bot has enough memory to store the command. Despite the robots, you'll start off pretty low-tech, simply growing crops and chipping away at rocks, but eventually you'll be able to build and programme more elaborate production lines and create fully-automated industries.

If you want to skip the build-up and get straight to the more advanced projects, there are modes that unlock all the structures right away or give you unlimited resources to play around with. The campaign, meanwhile, will teach you how to play and get you set to tackle endgame objectives.

Autonauts is due out on October 17. If you're at TwitchCon this week, however, you'll be able to take it for a spin early.