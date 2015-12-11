CS:GO R8 revolver gets nerfed after three days

We brought in a specialist to tell us in no uncertain terms how utterly daft Counter-Strike: Global Offensive's new R8 revolver was. Just three days after the R8 was patched in for the Winter Update, Valve appears to agree with the conclusion that a one-shotting pistol with pinpoint accuracy is silly.

"While it typically takes more time to generate enough data to drive an update (and gameplay updates are always a bit disruptive), in this case it’s clear that we got the damage wrong and can respond immediately," the CS:GO blog reads.

Accordingly, the R8's damage has been reduced to 86 from 115 and it takes a touch longer to fire at 0.4 seconds. The spread has been widened too.

Popular opinion is that the R8 remains imbalanced but to a less funny degree than before. In line with previous weapon updates, however, Valve predicts further tweaks to come before it finds the sweet spot.