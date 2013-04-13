Crytek CEO: graphics are "60 percent of the game"

How much do graphical quality and verisimilitude contribute to the fun and immersiveness of a game? The question has been debated inconclusively for decades, but that hasn't stopped Crytek CEO Cevat Yerli from putting a pretty fine point on a figure in a brief interview with X360 ,

"People say that graphics don't matter, but play Crysis and tell me they don't matter. It's always been about graphics driving gameplay. In Crysis 3 it's the grass and the vegetation, the way the physics runs the grass interact and sways them in the wind. The better the graphics, the better the physics, the better the sound design, the better the technical assets and production values are—paired with the art direction, making things look spectacular and stylistic is 60 percent of the game."

There's no question that high production values can enhance a game. On the other hand, indie games like FTL and Hotline Miami accomplish plenty with dated, even primitive graphics. Did you think that the visual effects and art direction comprised 60 percent of the goods you got when you put on the Nanosuit in any of the Crysis games? Are really pretty graphics the main reason you play games on PC?

Thanks, X360 .