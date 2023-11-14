Coral Island, the farming life sim packed with shockingly attractive NPCs, is out on Steam

Stop me if you've heard this before. You've just arrived in a small village on a secluded island that's fallen into disrepair, and the only thing that can save the town is some complete newbie doing a heck of a lot of farming. Yes, Coral Island has a lot in common with the best cozy games on PC, but those games have a formula for a reason: it works. I played about a dozen hours of Coral Island while it was in early access and except for the time I rage quit because a sprinkler I crafted was mildly disappointing, it's a perfectly enjoyable cozy farming and life sim.

There's more than just growing vegetables and selling them at market: you also collect minerals and fight monsters in multi-level mines, clean the bottom of the sea of plastic and trash, build and upgrade your house, collect resources for crafting, and explore the island which has its share of mystery and mysticism.

Along the way you can get involved with dozens of different island residents, many of whom have their own stories and quests and all of whom—and I'm not exaggerating—are smokin' hot.

Seriously. This island may have its problems, but its gene pool is not one of them. These are the sexiest NPCs I've ever seen in a cozy little farming sim, and no matter what your type is I guarantee you'll find it.

Don't believe me? Here's a gallery of just a few of the folks you'll meet, several of whom you can befriend and romance:

I defy you to find an island with more hot people on it. Even the evil corporate lady who is trying to use the island for nefarious capitalist purposes is a hottie.

I'm not sure how much actual farming you'll get done with all the eye candy strutting around, but give it a try. You'll find Coral Island on Steam.