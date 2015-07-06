Consortium: The Tower Prophecy trailer makes impressive landing

Consortium was an immersive-sim-style sci-fi RPG that plonked you in a spaceship as a sort of future secret agent, giving you free reign over your environment in order to complete your mission objectives. From what I've seen of the game, it reminds me of Sentient, an ambitious adventure which set my imagination racing a million years ago. You can bet I'm intrigued by Consortium sequel The Tower Prophecy, then, which takes the player character, Bishop Six, and literally drops them onto a sci-fi skyscraper. It also updates the engine from Source to Unreal Engine 4, meaning it's looking very pretty as a result.

Here's word on the second entry in the 'iDGi-1' trilogy, which will be doing the crowdfunding thing later this year:

"Building on the strengths of CONSORTIUM, The Tower Prophecy uses all of the core mechanics, interface systems, gear and dynamic fourth wall shattering concepts for an all new scope: The Churchill Tower, a massive, futuristic skyscraper in the heart of London, England. What should have been a straightforward mission to rescue civilian hostages from terrorists turns into a global debacle involving a deeply rooted conspiracy where Bishop Six will be forced to question his allegiances and the morality of meddling across the bounds of existence.

"Choose to stick to the mission blindly, or choose to question and explore its boundaries, unlocking monumental discoveries and shedding new light on the unfolding events. Fully interact with dozens of people from their world using our waterfall dialogue tree system, and choose to Fight, Explore, Sneak and/or Talk your way through the entire experience."

There's a new trailer above to whet your appetite for The Tower Prophecy, and I've put a trailer for the first game below.