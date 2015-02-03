Condemned 3 development could be passed on to an indie studio

If you ask me, the Condemned games are among the most disturbing of all time. The image above doesn't really do the games justice. To be honest, that image is among the nicest of Condemned I can find. Originally released in 2005, followed by a sequel in 2008, the horror series has gone quiet since.

That may change soon, though: according to former Monolith Productions CEO Jace Hall, the series could be gifted to an interested independent developer.

"Since I am focused on other things, and will be for quite some time, this franchise is just sitting there," Hall wrote on his Facebook page. "I am contemplating finding an interested and proven indie development team AND PROVIDING IT TO THEM, so that they can take over the franchise and move it forward.

"As an indie, it can be very hard to get marketing/media attention for a title that you work on. This franchise is already quite known, has market demand, and is in an innovative genre/category."

Hall asked followers whether he should explore the idea further, to which the near-unanimous response has been "yes, of course, hurry up, do it now". It's safe to assume that many indie studios would jump at the chance to continue development on an established series, so if Hall follows through it's very likely we'll see a Condemned 3 in the (probably distant) future.

Since Hall moved on from Monolith, the studio has departed from its horror roots, with Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor their most recent effort.