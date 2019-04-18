Command & Conquer Remastered shows us the Construction Yard in its first art preview

EA has revealed the first art preview for the Command & Conquer remaster in an update post on Reddit which also states that it's approaching the end of the pre-production phase.

The art preview (above) shows the classic Construction Yard which strives to maintain the authenticity of the original in-game asset. "If there are opportunities to pull in details from the cinematic footage to enhance an asset, we’ll do our best to incorporate those details," says EA creative director Jim Vessella. "A good example here would be the blue pattern / texturing on the Con Yard door (Inspired by the classic Con Yard unpacking cinematic)."

Command & Conquer and Red Alert Remastered was first announced back in November and will begin with Tiberian Dawn and include the alt-universe classic Command & Conquer: Red Alert. Petroglyph, composed of C&C veterans, is developing the remasters. You can check out everything we've discovered so far in this handy article.