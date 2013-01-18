Codemasters face job cuts, Grid 2 and F1 reportedly unaffected

Codemasters is currently in consultation with members of staff, who were told yesterday that they were at risk of redundancy. An anonymous source for GamesIndustry International claims that around 80 job cuts are being planned. While Codemasters have confirmed that the company has proposed a restructure, and that the consultation process has started, they say that their core titles - including Grid 2 and the F1 series - should be unaffected.

The studio have released the following statement:

"As the Company realigns its operations to focus on areas of increased strategic importance and decrease resources in areas that are not delivering value for the business, the Company has proposed the restructure of certain aspects within its digital development and publishing units in line with future product strategy.

"As a result of the proposed restructure, the Company has therefore entered into a period of collective consultation with the affected employees.

"The restructure is not company-wide and is not anticipated to impact the development of its core console and PC titles such as GRID 2 or its annual FORMULA ONE title."

As well as the recently formed Codemasters Racing Studio, which is responsible for the Dirt, Grid and F1 franchises, the developer also has a publishing arm and online team. The statement suggests that it's these latter two departments that will be affected by the cuts.

Thanks, Eurogamer .