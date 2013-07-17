Civilization 5's online match-ups made easier with Giant Multiplayer Robot

Robots are brilliant! There's almost no problem they can't fix. Whether it's your lack of a chilled beer , the continued non-eradication of human existence, or the finicky way Civilization V handles multiplayer match-ups. That last problem has been solved by Giant Multiplayer Robot , which is actually a website, not a robot. Although maybe it's a website run by a robot.

Currently in beta, the service aims to make Civ 5 multiplayer easier to organise, by removing the need for all players to be logged in at the same time. Instead, the client uses the game's hotseat mode, automatically swapping the save file between players. The app's creators (who, if you remember, may be robots) have made a video to show the system in use:

The service also offers other improvements to the hotseat mode, by allowing players to leave an in-progress game, customise the turn-timer, and even use mods. That Adventure Time-themed multiplayer campaign that I know you've been dreaming of? Totally possible .

You can check out Giant Multiplayer Robot, which has just been updated with Brave New World support, at the app's website .