Chivalry bludgeons its way to number one in PC download chart

This week's PC download chart is a battleground that spans the ages, and sees Football Manager 2013 knocked off the top of the table by a bunch of people wielding pitchforks. And, no, we don't mean Millwall fans.
Up from number two to take over the top spot like a charging knight trying to save a damsel in distress, only with a mace and more bloodlust than a viking on a rugby tour, is medieval battler Chivalry .
Just behind it, flexing what appears to be a cheese wire and sporting a menacing look, is Hitman: Absolution, the subject of our 35% discount offer .
The single new entry in the chart is Battlefield 3 Premium Edition , an add-on which offers players all five Battlefield 3 expansion packs - and you get them two weeks earlier than the rest of the grunts out there.
Here's the global top ten from Green Man Gaming in full...
1. Chivalry
7. Battlefield 3 Premium Edition
9. Guild Wars 2
10. Dishonored
Brought to you in association with Green Man Gaming.