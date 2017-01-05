Popular

Check out the "Sibling Rivalry" between the lead actors in Mass Effect: Andromeda

By

Meet the voices behind Scott and Sara Ryder. It's almost like they're really brother and sister.

A new Mass Effect, with a new cast of characters, naturally means new voice actors. Heading up the cast this time around are Tom Taylorson and Fryda Wolff, the voices of Scott and Sara Ryder, who recently took a few minutes to talk about what it was like working together on the game.   

It's a brief video, but it hits some interesting highlights. Fryda appears to have a competitive streak that borders on the unhealthy, while Tom is apparently afraid of sex. Or maybe he's just shy, it's hard to say. 

Either way, I can't imagine that this particular strain of sibling rivalry will actually make it into Mass Effect: Andromeda, but it'd be a lot of fun if it did.   

BioWare also released a good whack of new screens yesterday, and a new gameplay trailer last night during the Nvidia keynote at CES. And we finally got a release date, too: Mass Effect: Andromeda will be out on March 21 in North America, and March 23 in Europe. 

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
