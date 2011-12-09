Champion Roundtable: Volibear, the Thunder's Roar

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w0mTT7kPLYA

With a new champion released every two weeks in League of Legends, it can be hard to figure out where your money (RP) and time (IP) are best spent. That's why we've devised the Champion Roundtable, where we examine the latest champion's mechanics and talk about what we liked or what left us unsatisfied. Join Lucas and Gavin as they discuss their best moments with Volibear, the armored polar bear champion, and whether or not they think you should pick him up.

As always, you can download and play League of Legends for free on the game's official site .