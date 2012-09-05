Get your face into CD Projekt Red's next game

The blurring divide between what's virtual and what's real gets all the attention these days, and The Witcher developer CD Projekt Red embraces this concept with a desire to rip your face right off your head and stick it into one of their upcoming games ( Cyberpunk ?).

Before you dive for cover, check out the explanatory video below. Apart from the breath-of-relief usage of a digitized version of your face instead of actual flesh, CD Projekt Red's competition offers two methods of entry . For those Witcher 2-less, purchasing the game between now and the end of the month guarantees entry when you send proof of purchase and an explanation of why you should be in their game.

If buying games isn't your thing, you've probably spent your money on a magnum-opus Witcher costume for those evening walks. You're in luck! Snap a picture of yourself using whatever Witcher 2 props/pose/squibs you need, scribble up an "I'm awesome" essay, and send it in.

Looking to enter? CD Projekt's official competition page has the details.