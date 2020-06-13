Cardaclysm is a card battler set in a pretty 3D world

The Guerrilla Collective celebration showed a new video for Cardaclysm, which is both a spectacular portmanteau and a digital collectible card game from Elder Games with "action RPG elements".

You're on a mission to defeat the four horsemen of the apocalypse, but you need to explore the world and build up a devastating collection of cards first. It looks as though you explore in 3D isometric sections and then engage in turn-based, card-based combat when you encounter enemies.

The game is currently in Early Access on Steam, and you can download a free demo to try it out for yourself. The game promises "5 factions and over 200 cards, each with its own unique abilities, art and 3D animation."

Digital CCGs have been raining down upon us since Hearthstone, but it feels as though Slay the Spire has had a big influence on the genre, blending deckbuilding with a roguelike structure. I've seen some commenters tiring of them, but I'll play every single one to replace my Slay the Spire obsession.

The developer hopes to have the game out by late fall, but it will stay in Early Access "until it's done".