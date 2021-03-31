Call of Duty: Warzone's next map leaks, is quickly struck down by Activision

It's been a long wait for the new Call of Duty: Warzone map, and it's wearing some fans out. It should be over soon enough, though: The current expectation is that the new map will be added at the end of season 2, on or around April 22, when Verdansk, uhh, explodes (maybe).

The first footage of that new map leaked on Twitter today as part of a live-action ad, and it appears that those expectations are correct. As noted by VGC, the spot showed new Cold War-era landmarks in place of the current points of interest in Verdansk, including an under-construction stadium, an aqueduct, an underground mine shaft, and a massive radar array similar to the one at the end of Black Ops–Cold War's campaign.

Unfortunately, the video disappeared very shortly after it leaked, courtesy of takedown notices issued by Activision. All that remains are some very low-res images captured from the Twitter video by VGC:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Activision) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Activision) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Activision) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Activision)

According to Charlie Intel, the full advertisement is a minute in length, and features celebrities flying around the Verdansk map in a helicopter as it transforms from its current state to a 1980s version, a time when many of its familiar landmarks are still works-in-progress, or not there at all. Other changes include a bridge in place of the dam, and the addition of a Cold War-era plane to the airport. Both sites indicated that the leaked live-action spot itself was also a work in progress.

Clearly Activision is building up to something, and it's going to happen relatively soon—that April 22 date isn't confirmed yet, but it's starting to look very likely.