Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered standalone release confirmed (Updated)

Update: A tweet from the official Call of Duty Twitter account has confirmed that a standalone version of Modern Warfare Remastered will be released on June 27 for the PS4. A PC date wasn't included, but I'd expect it to show up about a month later. VentureBeat says the PS4 release will sell for $40, and will feature "improved texture resolution and detail, revamped animation, and remastered audio."

Let’s do this. Experience the genre-defining Campaign & Multiplayer of #MWRemastered, available June 27 on disc and digital download. pic.twitter.com/4WDe0LqY5QJune 23, 2017

Original story:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered was notoriously released as a "bonus" for special edition purchasers of last year's Infinite Warfare. That it wasn't available as a standalone product seemed a bit cynical, as it meant fans of that classic needed to shell out for a game they might not have wanted in order to play it. But now, roughly seven months after its release, it looks like the remaster will get a standalone release this month.

The news comes via Charlie Intel, which has received some convincing photographic evidence of a PS4 standalone release. The tipster, who apparently works at a game retailer, reckons the game is due to release on June 27, and will hit the $40 retail mark in the US.

Now, obviously a PS4 standalone release doesn't mean it'll definitely come to PC. After all, Activision has some complicated timed exclusivity deal with Sony, meaning that PS4 is generally the priority for COD releases. But I'd be surprised if it didn't release for PC at some point.

Here's the image of the physical copy, via Charlie Intel.