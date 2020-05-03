Call of Duty: Modern Warfare in glitched-out third-person looks good actually?

Reddit user Tkade14 experienced an unusual glitch while playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019), which normally drops players into third-person mode while they're bleeding out and then resumes first-person mode as soon as they're revived. This time it didn't, and Tkade14 remained in third-person while knifing the hell out of some dudes.

Usually when this kind of thing happens, whether it's a bug or a mod, it looks a bit ponderous and lumpen, with awkward movements and camera positioning. This looks relatively slick, however, like it could be a valid way to play. Way back in the day of Modern Warfare 2 (2009) there was a team tactical third-person mode, which a lot of players have fond memories of. Of course, if only some players have access to a third-person camera that can give them an advantage, but once you let everyone use it that balance issue goes away.

Tkade14 was playing survival mode—a co-operative horde mode that will be exclusive to the PlayStation 4 version until October—when the glitch occurred.