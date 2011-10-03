Popular

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 trailer tries to survive Paris

Here's a bit of footage of Modern Warfare 3's Spec Ops survival mode from the Call of Duty Elite event in LA, spotted on CVG . It shows a new map set in Paris. Judging by the suicidal nature of the enemies, it's a very early round, but it doesn't take long to get to unlock a sentry gun to take out a horde of pesky attack dogs. For an overview of the Spec Ops mode, check out this analysis of the official Spec Ops survival trailer . That shotgun seems satisfying, but it doesn't look quite as flash as the Parisian map currently in beta testing in that other shooter , does it?

Tom Senior

