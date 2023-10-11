Modern Warfare 3 beta weekend times and how to redeem a beta code

It's nearly CoD season, which means that everyone eager to dig into this year's game will have an opportunity to try out maps and multiplayer modes slated for Modern Warfare 3. A PS4/5 exclusive beta weekend has already come and gone but not to worry, PC players are getting our shot also as we have in past years.

Here's what you need to know about getting into the Modern Warfare 3 beta, how to redeem a code, and which maps and modes are going to be available.

When is the Modern Warfare 3 beta weekend?

The Modern Warfare 3 open beta begins on Saturday, October 14 for players on all platforms. PC players who have preordered the game will have early access to the beta beginning on Thursday, October 12 at 10 am Pacific time.

Here's when the MW3 open beta begins in other time zones:

10 am PT, October 14 (Los Angeles)

1 pm ET (New York)

6 pm BST (London)

7 pm CEST (Berlin)

4 am AEST, October 15 (Sydney)

The above times are also when the beta will begin on October 12 for preorder players.

Where to redeem a Modern Warfare 3 beta code

Enter a code to receive yet another code. (Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

If you preordered Modern Warfare 3 through Steam, Battle.net, or the Microsoft Store, you don't need a code to play in the early access portion of the beta beginning on October 12, according to the MW3 beta FAQ.

If you've pre-ordered from certain retailers or won a code in some other fashion, you'll redeem the 13-digit code at callofduty.com/betaredeem, which will give you a beta token to redeem on your chosen platform. This gives you access to the first two days of the beta otherwise reserved for pre-order players.

What modes and maps are in the Modern Warfare 3 beta?

Modern Warfare 3's open beta is adding to the maps and modes that were available during the PlayStation-only weekend. Here's the full total of map and multiplayer modes you'll have access to in the open beta.

Maps:

Estate - Indoor and wooded outdoor property

Skidrow - Outdoor area with tight alleyways

Rust - An under-construction skyscraper site

Highrise - Rooftops of a New York skyscraper and internal offices

Orlov Military Base (Ground War mode only) - Military base and warehouses

Popov Power (Ground War mode only) - A large power plant site

Modes:

Team Deathmatch

Domination

Hardpoint

Kill Confirmed

Cutthroat

Search & Destroy

Ground War

There are also unlockable rewards for hitting certain levels during the beta weekend including charms, emblems, an operator skin, and other cosmetics. You can spot the lot over on the Call of Duty site.