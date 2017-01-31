Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare showcases four new maps from forthcoming Sabotage DLC

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare's first DLC pack, named Sabotage, lands today on PS4 consoles. It's due at some point down the line for PC and brings with it four new multiplayer maps.

Such as Noir, a futuristic Brooklyn-set arena; Neon, the "Z-shaped digital city" you'll spot below; Dominion, a reimagining of the classic Modern Warfare 2 Afghan map; and Renaissance, which is staged in and around the lazy canals of Venice.

All of that looks like this:

Further to all that, Sabotage comes packing the recently revealed '90s horror-themed 'Rave in the Redwoods' Zombies stuff, which stars Jay and Silent Bob's Kevin Smith.

As a timed PS4-exclusive there's no word yet on when we'll see this on PC, however it is coming. In the meantime, a question for all you COD-ers out there: are Sabotage's maps something you're looking forward to?