Call Of Duty: Cold War's Zombies gets its own weapon challenges next season

Season 3 of Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War & Warzone is almost upon us. And while the battle royalers are anticipating the biggest change, there's welcome news for Zombies players.

Treyarch, which manages the undead side of Call Of Duty's smörgåsbord of modes, this week announced that it would be introducing weapon unlock challenges to Zombies—letting you climb towards new guns by performing zombies-specific feats.

Also coming in Season Three... Weapon Unlock Challenges in Zombies! Including:• Groza• MAC-10• Streetsweeper• FARA 83• LC10• R1 Shadowhunter• ZRG 20mm• Sledgehammer• Wakizashi• Machete• E-Tool• Ballistic Knife+ more🧟🧟‍♀️🧟 pic.twitter.com/hwdcw2NpbTApril 20, 2021 See more

Currently, unlocking Cold War weapons means diving into the game's competitive multiplayer. That's frustrating if you're only interested in playing Zombies, but now you should be able to build up your arsenal without ever having to fight other human players. Since the modes share weapons, any unlocked in Zombies should also carry over into regular multiplayer.

Season 3 arrives later today as a mercifully small 25GB update, ahead of the season's official start on April 22nd. Warzone's Verdansk map is set to be nuked tomorrow, paving the way for a fresh battleground for the battle royale.