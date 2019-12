Treyarch and Activision have all but confirmed the return of a zombie survival mode in their upcoming FPS Call of Duty: Black Ops .

The teaser site for the game, GKNova6 , has started displaying angry dead people in big, on-fire crowds amidst its usual cold war military imagery. What else could it possibly mean, if not that you're going to shoot soldiers who are also zombies?

[via VG247 ]