Call of Duty: Black Ops double XP weekend starts this Friday

Treyarch community manager Josh Olin has tweeted with news there will be a double XP weekend for Call of Duty: Black Ops starting this Friday. The double XP weekend coincides with the release of the First Strike map pack on consoles. First Strike is coming to PC sometime later this month. The event is set to run from 10am PST / 6pm GMT this Friday until the same time on Monday. Since every kill counts double, many lives could be spared for the same XP gain. This is not what will happen.