Call of Duty: Black Ops campaigns could come back

Treyarch confirmed last week that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will not have a single-player campaign, a decision studio co-boss Dan Bunting discussed in greater depth over the weekend. Simply put, the vast majority of players are into the Black Ops games for multiplayer and zombies, and don't particularly care about the campaign, so that's what Treyarch decided to focus on. But that doesn't mean campaigns are definitely gone forever.

"[The single player mode] is only missing at this moment in time," senior producer Yale Miller told Daily Star. "I really think with every game we make, we finish that title and then we ask, 'What is it fans are gonna love the most?' If that’s another traditional campaign, then we’ll make another traditional campaign."

I don't think that should be taken as a hint that a Black Ops 4 campaign could be coming via DLC: Anything is possible, but Miller made it clear that the studio's goals for the game were conventional multiplayer, Zombies, and Blackout, the new Call of Duty-based battle royale mode. Far more likely that he's simply leaving the door open for future Call of Duty games (in case this one bombs badly, I guess) although he also said that he has no idea what the other CoD studios—Infinity Ward and Sledgehammer—have in mind for their games.

"I love narrative games, there’s a place for narrative games, but for us and what we wanted to do, it was the right decision," Miller said.

We got an early look at Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 during the reveal event last week. Much has changed, some stuff hasn't, and overall it seems promising—unless you were hoping to play it for the story, obviously. It's slated for release on October 12.