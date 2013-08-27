Call of Duty: Black Ops 2's Apocalypse trailer features dieselpunk zombies, shooty men

The Black Ops 2 development train is pulling into its final station. Soon it'll be replaced with Call of Duty: Ghosts, with its more advanced, mo-capped dog and intelligent fish. Before then, though, there's the small matter of the Apocalypse: the ultro-shooter's last DLC farewell. The "launch" trailer gives us a quick overview of the new maps, including zombie mode's Origins. Because even if it's the digital store of your publisher's greatest rival, developers can't stop using that name.

On the plus side, the Origins mode is described via a pretty excellent sentence: "An alternate-reality Dieselpunk Zombies experience that transports players to the undead-infested trenches of a World War I battlefield." Good work, video games.

The other maps include a failed '70s utopia, an archaeological site, a chilly European city, and a remote launch pad. All of which are descended upon by violent military men, because reasons. As is now customary, the packs have launched early on Xbox 360. A PC release will follow in the coming weeks.