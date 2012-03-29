Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 rumoured multiplayer and release date details hit official forums

Treyarch and Activision are yet to officially announce anything about the next Call of Duty. We can expect all that to be revealed around E3 time, but there's already plenty of evidence about suggesting that this year's CoD will be Black Ops 2 . A big list of features and changes attributed to the upcoming sequel has been plonked on the Black Ops forums, and since removed, and then reuploaded to some different forums, and then removed again.

MP1st noticed pulled the info from a cached copy of one of those forum posts. The list contains lots of precise details about returning game modes, ditched game modes, ditched gadgets (like the RC XD), balance changes and word of a November release date.

If true, these details suggest that we're not going to see a major engine upgrade from the new CoD, the info reads more like a patch list than a list of sequel features, but it's all just rumour for now. Here's the full list.

Leaked Black Ops 2 Multiplayer Information

This year, Call of Duty will return with it's ninth installment with Black Ops 2. As expected it will be following Treyarch's previous game Black Ops. It's release date is set for the 6th of November.

Game Modes



Escort, a new game mode similar to Search and Destroy however a live player must be escorted to one of three areas (or two depending on the map) without being killed. The match will have rounds, consisting of one life only.

Drop Zone and Kill Confirmed will return

Team Defender and Infected will not return

Pointstreaks



Will follow from Modern Warfare 3's system

Larger emphasis on objectives

A bomb plant is worth 2 points

A neutral flag is worth 1, however an enemy flag is worth 2

A flag assist capture is worth 1, a capture is worth 2

The Specialist Pointstreak has be modified

2 kills now gets you 1 perk

The 4th kill gets you 2 more perks

The 6th kill gets you 3 more perks

The 8th Kill gets you 4 more perks

You do not get every perk when you reach 8 kills

Perks only become “Pro” when you have them Pro

RC XD will not return

Heat vision



Is a new Pointstreak reward

When you get the required points, you can activate this Pointstreak and your player pulls out a scope and attaches it to your weapon.

This scopes main advantage is it's ability to detect enemies through most walls.

Note, the scope can only be attached to primaries not including shotguns

Item Packages



Requires 5 points

Fall along side care packages and air drop traps.

Features a list of package items only

Including ammo, mini gun, grenade launcher, rocket launcher, and body armor

Prestiges



There will be 15 prestiges

There will be 50 ranks

Every two prestiges there is a 5 rank increase

The final prestige has 90 levels

ELITE 2.0



ELITE is being fully incorporated into Black Ops 2

Combat record has been modified and re-named as ELITE Stats

There will be a specific lobby for clan matches (new way of leveling clans)

Clan Tournaments can now be implemented

Removed



No MOAB or Nuke

No last stand

No death streaks

No flame thrower attachment

Map Design



Map design and size will be following Black Ops not Modern Warfare 3

Sniper Rifles



Improved sniper rifle usage.

No aim assist for any sniper rifle.

Less sway

Customization



No longer just perk 1 chooses the players appearance

Appearance is a combination of all perks and type of Pointstreak being used.

Hardcore



Larger emphasis on hardcore than ever before

No grenade launchers

Only vehicle guided rocket launchers permitted

Respawn timings decreased (for most modes)

1 bullet in the foot will no longer kill a person, a head or chest shot is usually required.

A person will now bleed out if severely injured.

Perk System 2.0



The Perk Pro system has been upgraded

There is now 2 options a perk can advance to.

Both require different challenges to unlock

Once the desired Pro version is unlocked, the player can select that as their “Perk Pro”.

Once selected, the only way to choose the other option is by entering prestige mode.

For example Perk slot 1 has the perk called Speed

Speed – Reduces the time taken to aim down the sight Pro I – Swaps weapons faster Pro II – Throws equipment faster



Combat Training