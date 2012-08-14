Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 MP to have Diablo 3 style unlock system, guns and perks revealed

Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 details have been oozing out of Gamescom. VG247 have details of an updated "build a class" mode that will let us occupy ten gear slots with any combination of weapons, perks and killstreak rewards. Levelling up will mean choosing one of seven new pieces of kit to unlock. If you want to grab the six you missed, you'll have to prestige and reset your character.

You're not restricted to having to occupy certain slots with weapons, and other slots with perks. You can forgo your primary gun in favour of an extra perk, or a "wild card" ability that changes the way your weapon behaves, adding an alternative fire mode or letting you slot an extra attachment onto your weapon. Treyarch refer to the system as "pick 10."

It's not too far off Diablo 3's sideways levelling system that lets you slide any unlocked skill into a limited number of slots. Levelling grants you new tools with which to customise your loadout, which can then be swapped in for another skill whenever you fancy a change. It should introduce a significant element of choice to CoD's levelling system, and bring a bit of chin-stroking build pondering to the lull between Black Ops' frenzied fire fights.

There are more than a hundred kit items and powers to choose from, and VG247 have grabbed a handy list to give us an advanced look at the range of abilities on offer. Given that you'll need to prestige to get hold of all of them, we'll have to shoot a lot of men before we get access to the full weapons locker.

Guns

Assault rifles



Type 25

M8A1

SA-58

SIG556

SCAR-H

AN-94

SMR

Shotguns

LMG



LSAT

QBB LSW

Mk 48

Sniper Rifles



DSR 50

SVU-AS

Ballista

SMG



MP7

Chicom CQB

PDW-57

Skorpio EVO III

MSMC

Specials



Assault Shield (Metal riot shield that can be planted into the ground as makeshift cover)

Secondary

Launchers



FHJ-18 AA (Vehicle lock-on, two rockets)

RPG

SMAW

Pistols



KAP-40

Tac-45

Executioner

B23R

Lethal Slot



Grenade

Semtex

Combat axe

Claymore

C4

Bouncing Betty

Attachments



Reflex sight

ACOG sight

Target Finder (Paints red squares around hostiles)

Hybrid Optic

Suppressor

Fast Mag

Fore Grip

Laser Sight

Adjustable Stock

Quickdraw

Millimetre Scanner

Grenade Launcher

Select Fire Mode

FMJ Rounds

Extended Clip

Tactical slot



Black Hat PDA (Get close to enemy equipment and point this data pad at it to hack it and turn it against enemies. Takes ages to hack though!)

Smoke grenade

Sensor grenade

Flashbang

Concussion grenade

Shock charge (a throwable stick that emits an electric shock across a surface, rooting targets to the spot)

Tactical Insertion

Wildcards



Perk 1 Greed (Lets you choose a second perk from tier 1)

Perk 2 Greed

Perk 3 Greed

Primary Gunfighter

Secondary Gunfighter

Overkill

Danger Close

Tactician

Perks

Tier 1



Ghost (Now only hides you from UAVs when you are moving)

Lightweight

Flak Jacket

Blind Eye

Hardline

Lightweight

Tier 2



Cold Blooded

Hard Wired

Scavenger

Toughness

Fast Hands

Tier 3