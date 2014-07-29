Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare story trailer reminds you that power corrupts

In the world of the future—the world of Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare —one private military corporation maintains the largest standing army in the world. It is beholden to no government; it suffers no check to its power. A power it wields judiciously in an endless, altruistic quest to uplift humanity and lead it into a better, more prosperous future for all. Right?

Well, no. This may come as a shock but it turns out that when you give Kevin Spacey access to walking tanks, flying suits of armor and malleable international leadership, he tends to use them in rather self-serving ways. The corrupting influence of power? Shocking! And he always seems like such a nice, level-headed guy in the movies, too.

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare comes out on November 4.