Broforce trailer contains a Matrix parody, and other action movie throwbacks

I'm not sure what it is about this year and references to The Matrix in games. Saints Row IV was all over its virtual battery farm reality, and now the new Broforce trailer mirrors that scene, as 'Bropheus' offers the choice between a red and blue bandana. Way to stay current on your cultural parodies, video games. In fairness, late '90s action is surprisingly modern for Broforce's 2D side-scrolling tribute to '80s action stars. Here, the cast of the "Brotrix" are joining the Brominator, Rambro, Indiana Brones, and Robrocop, among others. It should go without saying that those with an allergy to bro puns should turn back now.

Unsurprisingly, given the four-player pixel carnage that Broforce offers, the game successfully navigated the Greenlight gauntlet. The next stage for developers Free Lives is securing extra funding, which they're attempting via a pre-order page with a variety of tiers, each offering early access. Alternatively, everyone can try the free "brototype" , which gives an early taste of the game's wanton violence and destruction.

