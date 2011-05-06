Brink stat attack reveals 26,000 lines of dialogue

What do you call a figure that's 18 numbers long? Apparently in the US it's a quintillion, and in the rest of the world it's a trillion. Either way, when it comes to customisation options in Brink, there are more than 102 of them. 102,247,681,536,000,000 to be precise.

Bethesda have gone mad with a calculator and released a list of numberical facts for Brink. Apparently there are 26,000 lines of dialogue in the game, more than 4,000 weapon sounds and 45 ways to die. Prepare your brain for some unfathomably huge numbers below.



Number of ways to die: 45

Lines of dialogue: 26,000

Individual weapon sounds: 4,500

Voice Packs: 8

Minutes of Music: 60

Weapon/attachment combinations (not counting Resistance variations or pre-order content): 4963

Unique Security Characters (not counting minor tint variations or body types): 4,530,240

Unique Security Characters (not counting minor tint variations but including body types): 13,590,720

Unique Security Characters (including minor tint variations, but not body types): 15,775,119,360,000,000

Unique Security Characters (including minor tint variations and body types): 47,325,358,080,000,000

Unique Resistance Characters (not counting minor tint variations or body types): 4,530,240

Unique Resistance Characters (not counting minor tint variations but including body types): 13,590,720

Unique Resistance Characters (including minor tint variations, but not body types): 18,307,441,152,000,000

Unique Resistance Characters (including minor tint variations and body types): 54,922,323,456,000,000

Total Unique Characters (including minor tint variations and body types: 102,247,681,536,000,000

For less statistically thorough, but perhaps more useful information on Brink, head over to the Brink site and watch the recent series of tutorial videos showing off the interface and class abilities of the many different characters. Brink's out next Tuesday in the US, and Friday in Europe.