Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel season pass and preorder bonus revealed

Gearbox has announced, to nobody's great surprise, that it plans to release four DLC packs for its upcoming shooter Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel . You will no doubt be just as shocked, which is to say not shocked at all, to learn that all four packs will be available collectively in a discounted Season Pass, and further, that if you preorder the game, you'll get some free bonus content.

The Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel DLC packs will sell for $10 each when they come available, but as has become common practice in the industry, they can also be purchased up front in a bundle for $30—ten bucks less than buying the individually. What exactly the DLC will bring to the party hasn't been revealed, but Gearbox said in the announcement that they will include "new characters, challenges, missions, and experiences."

The studio also revealed that the Shock Drop Slaughter Pit is being offered as a Pre-Sequel preorder bonus. "Taking place in an old Dahl facility on Pandora's Moon, players will be TR4-NU, who once was one of Dahl's military recruiters until he went crazy," the description states. "TR4-NU is now hosting the Shock Drop Slaughter Pit and giving awesome loot to those who succeed against the moon's toughest enemies."

The Shock Drop Slaughter Pit will be released for purchase after the game comes out, for the benefit of those who opt not to preorder; however, it will not be included as part of the Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel Season Pass.

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel launches on October 14.