Borderlands 2 announces community sweepstakes with $100,000 in prizes

Gearbox and 2K Games have announced a new community contest for Borderlands 2 , and they're giving away prizes and cash to gamers who jump back into Pandora and blow up its inhabitants. A total of $100,000 in prizes, including a $50,000 cash prize, will be awarded to Vault Hunters who log on and take down designated targets.

Prizes include headsets from Turtle Beach, an Nvidia Shield, graphics cards and sweet, sweet cash. The prizes will be assigned by raffle tickets, and players can enter up to four times a day by killing the four daily targets. In addition to earning an entry in the raffle, daily targets will drop super-powered loot 100% of the time. The daily targets will continue from October 11 to November 7. Note that the contest is for American players only.

If you haven't played Borderlands 2 much since last fall, it's time to dust off your Eridian-barreled machine gun full of acid bullets (that explodes when you reload it) and start killing things. If you've somehow missed Borderlands 2's stellar series of DLC, the Borderlands 2 Game of the Year edition lands on October 8—the timing of which is entirely coincidental, I'm sure.