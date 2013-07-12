Bohemia Interactive hacked - usernames, emails and encrypted passwords taken

If passwords were soldiers, you'd not entrust them to protect even the most minor strategic point. They may look the part, but they're always getting captured. Arma 3 developer Bohemia Interactive are the latest group to fall victim to nefarious internet mercenaries - who broke into the website and took users' account names, emails and passwords. Luckily, those passwords were encrypted, ensuring the hackers are just getting the Geneva Convention standard: name, rank and number.

Here's the statement from Bohemia:

"We have unfortunately discovered that an illegal attempt has been made to access certain of our online websites, leading to the download of a database containing usernames, email addresses and encrypted passwords. Please note due to the encryption of the passwords it is very unlikely that anything nefarious can be done with this information.

"We would like to reassure everyone that no other information such as credit card details is stored by us and thus was not at any risk from this illegal breach."

Passwords have now been reset, so to access your Bohemia account you'll need to pop over to the recovery page and create a new one.

Looking on the bright side, despite a recent spate of compromised services, sites seem to be much better and handling security issues than only a few years ago. Encrypted passwords and off-site card details have become the norm. And while it's minor annoyance having to think up yet another series of letters and numbers, at least the important stuff is being kept out of unscrupulous hands.